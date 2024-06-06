News
US imposes sanctions on 'Lions' Den' militant group in West Bank
World News
2024-06-06 | 11:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US imposes sanctions on 'Lions' Den' militant group in West Bank
The US Department of State has imposed sanctions on “Lions’ Den,” on Thursday, a militant Palestinian group in the West Bank.
In a statement announcing this measure, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller pointed out that in October 2022, the militant group affirmed its responsibility for numerous drive-by shootings in the Nablus area.
The Department of State also confirmed that the group has carried out attacks against Israelis as well as Palestinians in the West Bank since 2022.
Furthermore, according to the statement, the United States denounces all acts of violence perpetrated in the West Bank, "whoever the perpetrators." It added: "We will use the tools at our disposal to expose and hold accountable those who threaten peace and stability there."
