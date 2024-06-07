News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden to meet Zelenskyy in France with $225 million in military aid
World News
2024-06-07 | 02:41
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Biden to meet Zelenskyy in France with $225 million in military aid
US President Joe Biden will meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Friday with a package of $225 million in weapons on the sidelines of D-Day anniversary events.
It will be their first face-to-face talks since Zelenskyy visited Washington in December when the two wrestled with Republican opposition to more Ukraine aid. They will meet again next week at a G7 summit in Italy, as rich nations discuss using Russian assets frozen after the Ukraine invasion to provide $50 billion for Ukraine.
Zelenskyy told Reuters last month that Western countries are taking too long to make decisions about aid.
Biden in remarks in Normandy, France, on Thursday drew a link between the World War Two battle against tyranny and Ukraine's war with Russia, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "dictator."
The $225 million in new weaponry includes artillery rounds and air defense interceptors, among other items, sources said. Ukraine has struggled to defend the Kharkiv region after an offensive launched by Moscow on May 10 has overrun some villages.
Biden last week shifted his position and decided Ukraine could launch US-supplied weapons at military targets inside Russia that are supporting the Kharkiv offensive.
The United States is trying to catch up with Ukraine's weaponry needs, Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said in Washington Thursday.
"If there were two things that we could provide an infinite number of to the Ukrainians to try to turn the tide in this war, it would be artillery munitions and air defense interceptors," but the US lacked supply, Finer told a forum by the Center for a New American Security.
Outside the physical battlefield, the Russia-Ukraine war is "also a competition that takes place in our factories, the factories in Europe, the factories in Ukraine,” he said.
Reaching consensus on the frozen assets has been complicated, Daleep Singh, deputy national security adviser for international economics, told the same group.
"We're waist-deep in the sausage-making of trying to strike a deal," said Singh, who said he was heading back to Italy on Friday to continue the negotiations.
Reuters
World News
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Military
Aid
France
Paris
Washington
Next
Sudanese activists: Around 40 killed in artillery shelling near Khartoum
Macron: France to transfer Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-05
General Joseph Aoun's Strategic Visit to Washington: Focus on Military Aid and Border Stability
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-05
General Joseph Aoun's Strategic Visit to Washington: Focus on Military Aid and Border Stability
0
World News
2024-05-29
Sweden announces $1.3 billion military aid for Ukraine
World News
2024-05-29
Sweden announces $1.3 billion military aid for Ukraine
0
World News
2024-05-10
US to announce new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine
World News
2024-05-10
US to announce new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine
0
World News
2024-04-23
Sunak announces from Poland new military aid for Ukraine
World News
2024-04-23
Sunak announces from Poland new military aid for Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:10
Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US missiles to bomb civilian targets in Russia
World News
04:10
Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US missiles to bomb civilian targets in Russia
0
World News
03:59
Sudanese activists: Around 40 killed in artillery shelling near Khartoum
World News
03:59
Sudanese activists: Around 40 killed in artillery shelling near Khartoum
0
World News
01:07
Macron: France to transfer Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine
World News
01:07
Macron: France to transfer Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine
0
World News
00:35
US judge recuses himself from Gaza case after visiting Israel
World News
00:35
US judge recuses himself from Gaza case after visiting Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
0
World News
2024-06-03
Russia warns US against 'fatal consequences' in Ukraine
World News
2024-06-03
Russia warns US against 'fatal consequences' in Ukraine
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:02
Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:02
Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
0
Lebanon News
06:13
MP Abdallah after meeting MP Frangieh: We are trying to foster conditions for internal settlement to ensure Lebanon's protection
Lebanon News
06:13
MP Abdallah after meeting MP Frangieh: We are trying to foster conditions for internal settlement to ensure Lebanon's protection
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:51
Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone
Lebanon News
06:51
Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone
2
Sports News
14:06
The Lebanon-Palestine match ended in a 0-0 draw, ending Lebanon's chances of advancing to the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Sports News
14:06
The Lebanon-Palestine match ended in a 0-0 draw, ending Lebanon's chances of advancing to the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident
4
Sports News
11:56
Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI
Sports News
11:56
Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI
5
Lebanon News
08:29
Qatar condemns US Embassy attack in Beirut, calls for protection of diplomatic missions
Lebanon News
08:29
Qatar condemns US Embassy attack in Beirut, calls for protection of diplomatic missions
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42
Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42
Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza
7
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:55
Thirty-five dead as Israeli forces strike school shelter in Gaza, UNRWA reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:55
Thirty-five dead as Israeli forces strike school shelter in Gaza, UNRWA reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More