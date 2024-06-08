Russia destroys three Ukrainian drones over North Ossetia

2024-06-08 | 05:30
Russia destroys three Ukrainian drones over North Ossetia
Russia destroys three Ukrainian drones over North Ossetia

The head of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania in Russia, Sergey Menyaylo, stated that air defense units destroyed three Ukrainian drones on Saturday in the town of Mozdok.

Russian news agencies reported that this was the first drone attack on the region.

Menyaylo said on Telegram that the attack caused "minor damage and fires," with no injuries reported.

He added that the drones were targeting a military airport.

Reuters

