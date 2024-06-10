French far-right leader Jordan Bardella will be party candidate for PM

2024-06-10 | 02:45
French far-right leader Jordan Bardella will be party candidate for PM
French far-right leader Jordan Bardella will be party candidate for PM

The vice-president of France's far-right National Rally said on Monday that the party's 28-year-old leader Jordan Bardella would be its contender for prime minister if it won a majority in snap polls.

"Jordan Bardella is our candidate" for the prime minister's office, Sebastien Chenu told the RTL radio broadcaster, after President Emmanuel Macron Sunday announced snap parliamentary polls following the far right's victory over his centrist alliance in EU elections.

AFP

