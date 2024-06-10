Pakistan PM congratulates India's Modi on taking oath as prime minister

World News
2024-06-10 | 05:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pakistan PM congratulates India&#39;s Modi on taking oath as prime minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pakistan PM congratulates India's Modi on taking oath as prime minister

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated on Monday arch rival India's Narendra Modi on being sworn in as prime minister for a third term, in the first response by Islamabad to election results across the border.

"Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India," Sharif said in a post on X, a day after Modi took his oath and nearly a week after election results were declared on June 4.

Modi was sworn-in on Sunday for a record equaling third term after a shock election setback as he lost his outright majority and is dependent on regional parties for support in his first coalition government.


Reuters
 

World News

Pakistan

PM

Congratulate

India

Modi

Oath

Prime Minister

LBCI Next
IOC President: Political turmoil in France will not affect Paris Olympics
Ukrainian official denies Russian troops take border village in northeast
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-04

India vote count shows Modi alliance heading to majority but no landslide

LBCI
World News
2024-06-01

India votes in final phase of elections as Modi and Rahul Gandhi eye victory

LBCI
World News
2024-04-22

Pakistan PM Sharif praises Iran for 'strong stand' on Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-04-17

Pakistani PM: Saudi Arabia to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:53

Russia claims capture of southeastern Ukraine village

LBCI
World News
06:32

Germany's AfD says excludes top candidate from party's EU delegation

LBCI
World News
06:25

Kremlin says 'attentively observing' far-right gains in France, Europe

LBCI
World News
06:11

No snap election in Germany after EU vote: Scholz spokesman

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-13

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08

Europe at the Crossroads: Elections, Islamophobia, and the Battle for the Continent's Future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-23

Hezbollah fighter killed, students injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-06

MP Abdallah after meeting MP Frangieh: We are trying to foster conditions for internal settlement to ensure Lebanon's protection

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56

Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05

Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu

LBCI
World News
00:55

Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
00:14

US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons

LBCI
Middle East News
09:04

Houthis say they targeted British destroyer in Red Sea

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More