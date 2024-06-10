Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated on Monday arch rival India's Narendra Modi on being sworn in as prime minister for a third term, in the first response by Islamabad to election results across the border.



"Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India," Sharif said in a post on X, a day after Modi took his oath and nearly a week after election results were declared on June 4.



Modi was sworn-in on Sunday for a record equaling third term after a shock election setback as he lost his outright majority and is dependent on regional parties for support in his first coalition government.





Reuters