Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
No snap election in Germany after EU vote: Scholz spokesman
World News
2024-06-10 | 06:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
No snap election in Germany after EU vote: Scholz spokesman
Germany will not follow France and hold a snap election despite a dismal performance from all three parties in the ruling coalition in the EU election, a spokesman for Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.
"The regular election date is next autumn. And that's what we plan to do," Steffen Hebestreit told a government press conference.
AFP
World News
Olaf Scholz
Germany
France
European Union
Election
Next
Kremlin says 'attentively observing' far-right gains in France, Europe
Blinken arrives in Cairo at start of Mideast tour
Previous
