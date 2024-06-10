No snap election in Germany after EU vote: Scholz spokesman

2024-06-10 | 06:11
No snap election in Germany after EU vote: Scholz spokesman
No snap election in Germany after EU vote: Scholz spokesman

Germany will not follow France and hold a snap election despite a dismal performance from all three parties in the ruling coalition in the EU election, a spokesman for Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

"The regular election date is next autumn. And that's what we plan to do," Steffen Hebestreit told a government press conference.

