Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
27
o
Malawi military: Vice president's plane may have crashed in forest
World News
2024-06-11 | 05:55
Malawi military: Vice president's plane may have crashed in forest
The airplane carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima may have crashed in a dense forest, but it has not yet been found, the military said on Tuesday.
Top military official Paul Valentino Phiri told reporters that search and rescue operations had been hampered by foggy weather around the Chikangawa Forest which was affecting visibility.
Chilima, 51, was aboard a military aircraft with nine others that left Lilongwe, the capital, at 09:17 AM (0717 GMT) on Monday.
The plane had been scheduled to land at Mzuzu airport at 10:02 AM but was unable to land due to poor visibility and was ordered to return to the capital, President Lazarus Chakwera said in a televised address to the nation on Monday.
Aviation authorities had failed to make contact with the aircraft since it went off the radar.
Malawi's information minister said the country had asked Angola's space agency for help finding the plane.
Reuters
Malawi
Military
Vice President
Plane
Chikangawa Forest
