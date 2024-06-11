News
UN agency: Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Yemen rises to 49
World News
2024-06-11 | 07:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN agency: Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Yemen rises to 49
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday that the death toll from a migrant shipwreck off Yemen had risen to at least 49, including 31 women and six children.
"At least 49 migrants have died and 140 others remain missing after a boat" carrying 260 migrants capsized off Yemen on Monday, the IOM said, adding that 115 Somali nationals and 145 Ethiopians were on board.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
UN
Yemen
Death Toll
International Organization For Migration
Migrants
