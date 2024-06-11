UN agency: Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Yemen rises to 49

2024-06-11 | 07:35
UN agency: Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Yemen rises to 49
UN agency: Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Yemen rises to 49

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday that the death toll from a migrant shipwreck off Yemen had risen to at least 49, including 31 women and six children.

"At least 49 migrants have died and 140 others remain missing after a boat" carrying 260 migrants capsized off Yemen on Monday, the IOM said, adding that 115 Somali nationals and 145 Ethiopians were on board.
 
