UN agency: Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Yemen rises to 49

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday that the death toll from a migrant shipwreck off Yemen had risen to at least 49, including 31 women and six children.



"At least 49 migrants have died and 140 others remain missing after a boat" carrying 260 migrants capsized off Yemen on Monday, the IOM said, adding that 115 Somali nationals and 145 Ethiopians were on board.

AFP