Jury finds Hunter Biden guilty of federal gun crimes, US media reports

World News
2024-06-11 | 12:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Jury finds Hunter Biden guilty of federal gun crimes, US media reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Jury finds Hunter Biden guilty of federal gun crimes, US media reports

A jury found Hunter Biden guilty on Tuesday on federal gun charges in a historic first criminal prosecution of the child of a sitting US president.

The 54-year-old son of President Joe Biden was convicted on all three of the federal charges facing him, CNN and other US media reported.

AFP
 

World News

US

Hunter Biden

Federal

Charges

Criminal

Prosecution

LBCI Next
Russia says it carried out strikes in Homs and Deir ez-Zur in Syria
University of California's academics end pro-Palestinian strike under court order
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-03

Hunter Biden's criminal trial begins in aftermath of Trump conviction

LBCI
World News
2024-05-31

Iran uses criminal networks in Sweden, Swedish security service says

LBCI
World News
2024-05-21

Poland: Nine arrested on charges of Russian-ordered sabotage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-09

Prosecution Intensifies Against Assault Gang: Charges and Investigations Unfold

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:43

France far-right chief confirms election pact with right-wing party

LBCI
World News
11:59

UN denounces 'outrageous allegations' against staff held in Yemen

LBCI
World News
11:15

White House says US 'deeply concerned' by stabbing of Americans in China

LBCI
World News
10:39

Fire breaks out at Versailles Palace, authorities quickly extinguish it

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07

Israeli forces batter central, south Gaza with renewed truce bid at impasse

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-26

At least one Iraqi fighter killed in attack north of Baghdad

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06

Guterres calls strike on UNRWA school a 'horrifying example' of civilian suffering

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-11

RSF urges international pressure on Israel over Issam Abdallah's death in Southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
01:05

Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48

UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:36

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:03

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Firas Hamdan to LBCI: We are against creating new constitutional heresies

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:31

US to provide $404 mn in new aid for Palestinians: Blinken

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More