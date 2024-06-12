Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against OpenAI

World News
2024-06-12 | 01:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against OpenAI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against OpenAI

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Tuesday moved to dismiss his lawsuit accusing ChatGPT maker OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman of abandoning the startup's original mission of developing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.

Attorneys for Musk asked the California state court to dismiss the lawsuit, originally filed in February, without giving a reason for the move, according to a filing in San Francisco Superior Court.

A Superior Court judge there was prepared to hear OpenAI’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

OpenAI and an attorney for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Musk dismissed his case without prejudice, which means he could refile it at another time.

The lawsuit marked a culmination of Musk's long-simmering opposition to OpenAI, a startup he co-founded and that has since become the face of generative AI through billions of dollars in funding from Microsoft.

Musk last July founded his own artificial intelligence startup, xAI, which raised $6 billion in series B funding in May to reach a post-money valuation of $24 billion.

The lawsuit said Altman and OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman approached Musk to make an open-source, non-profit company, but the startup established in 2015 is now focused on making money.

OpenAI "set the founding agreement aflame" last year when it released its most powerful language model GPT-4, the lawsuit said.

Musk in the lawsuit asked a judge to force OpenAI to make its research and technology available to the public and to prevent the startup from using its assets, including GPT-4, for the financial benefit of Microsoft and others.

OpenAI had argued in a court filing that the lawsuit was based on incoherent claims, describing it as a contrived attempt by Musk to advance his own AI interests.

"Seeing the remarkable technological advances OpenAI has achieved, Musk now wants that success for himself," OpenAI's attorneys said.

Musk in a filing in April said OpenAI was trying to “advance arguments that are based on disputed facts” that are beyond the scope of the lawsuit.

Reuters

World News

Elon Musk

Lawsuit

OpenAI

ChatGPT

Sam Altman

California

LBCI Next
Two Texas men jailed for conspiracy to sell Iranian oil to China
UN adds Israel, Hamas, and Sudan rivals to list for killing children
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-11

University of California's academics end pro-Palestinian strike under court order

LBCI
World News
2024-05-29

Academic workers in California strike in support of pro-Palestinian protests

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13

Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ

LBCI
World News
2024-04-30

ICJ to rule on Nicaragua's lawsuit against Germany for providing weapons used in 'genocide' in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:12

China slams 'nasty behavior' of Hong Kong activists after passport bans

LBCI
World News
04:10

IEA sees 'major' oil supply surplus emerging by 2030

LBCI
World News
03:51

Germany's Uniper says awarded 13 billion euros for lost Russian gas

LBCI
World News
03:29

UN inquiry says 'immense' scale of Gaza killings amount to crime against humanity

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-01

IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus

LBCI
World News
2024-05-17

Russia announces capture of 12 villages in Kharkiv within a week

LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials

LBCI
World News
2024-06-06

UN condemns public flogging punishments carried out by Taliban in Afghanistan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:03

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

License problems: Lebanese government proposes fast-track solution for solar power project

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29

Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More