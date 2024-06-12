News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against OpenAI
World News
2024-06-12 | 01:46
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against OpenAI
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Tuesday moved to dismiss his lawsuit accusing ChatGPT maker OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman of abandoning the startup's original mission of developing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.
Attorneys for Musk asked the California state court to dismiss the lawsuit, originally filed in February, without giving a reason for the move, according to a filing in San Francisco Superior Court.
A Superior Court judge there was prepared to hear OpenAI’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
OpenAI and an attorney for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Musk dismissed his case without prejudice, which means he could refile it at another time.
The lawsuit marked a culmination of Musk's long-simmering opposition to OpenAI, a startup he co-founded and that has since become the face of generative AI through billions of dollars in funding from Microsoft.
Musk last July founded his own artificial intelligence startup, xAI, which raised $6 billion in series B funding in May to reach a post-money valuation of $24 billion.
The lawsuit said Altman and OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman approached Musk to make an open-source, non-profit company, but the startup established in 2015 is now focused on making money.
OpenAI "set the founding agreement aflame" last year when it released its most powerful language model GPT-4, the lawsuit said.
Musk in the lawsuit asked a judge to force OpenAI to make its research and technology available to the public and to prevent the startup from using its assets, including GPT-4, for the financial benefit of Microsoft and others.
OpenAI had argued in a court filing that the lawsuit was based on incoherent claims, describing it as a contrived attempt by Musk to advance his own AI interests.
"Seeing the remarkable technological advances OpenAI has achieved, Musk now wants that success for himself," OpenAI's attorneys said.
Musk in a filing in April said OpenAI was trying to “advance arguments that are based on disputed facts” that are beyond the scope of the lawsuit.
Reuters
World News
Elon Musk
Lawsuit
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Sam Altman
California
Next
Two Texas men jailed for conspiracy to sell Iranian oil to China
UN adds Israel, Hamas, and Sudan rivals to list for killing children
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-11
University of California's academics end pro-Palestinian strike under court order
World News
2024-06-11
University of California's academics end pro-Palestinian strike under court order
0
World News
2024-05-29
Academic workers in California strike in support of pro-Palestinian protests
World News
2024-05-29
Academic workers in California strike in support of pro-Palestinian protests
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13
Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13
Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ
0
World News
2024-04-30
ICJ to rule on Nicaragua's lawsuit against Germany for providing weapons used in 'genocide' in Gaza
World News
2024-04-30
ICJ to rule on Nicaragua's lawsuit against Germany for providing weapons used in 'genocide' in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:12
China slams 'nasty behavior' of Hong Kong activists after passport bans
World News
04:12
China slams 'nasty behavior' of Hong Kong activists after passport bans
0
World News
04:10
IEA sees 'major' oil supply surplus emerging by 2030
World News
04:10
IEA sees 'major' oil supply surplus emerging by 2030
0
World News
03:51
Germany's Uniper says awarded 13 billion euros for lost Russian gas
World News
03:51
Germany's Uniper says awarded 13 billion euros for lost Russian gas
0
World News
03:29
UN inquiry says 'immense' scale of Gaza killings amount to crime against humanity
World News
03:29
UN inquiry says 'immense' scale of Gaza killings amount to crime against humanity
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-01
IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus
Middle East News
2024-04-01
IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus
0
World News
2024-05-17
Russia announces capture of 12 villages in Kharkiv within a week
World News
2024-05-17
Russia announces capture of 12 villages in Kharkiv within a week
0
World News
2024-03-25
Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials
World News
2024-03-25
Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials
0
World News
2024-06-06
UN condemns public flogging punishments carried out by Taliban in Afghanistan
World News
2024-06-06
UN condemns public flogging punishments carried out by Taliban in Afghanistan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
2
Lebanon News
14:03
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
14:03
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
3
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
4
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
5
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:15
Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option
Lebanon News
05:15
Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
License problems: Lebanese government proposes fast-track solution for solar power project
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
License problems: Lebanese government proposes fast-track solution for solar power project
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29
Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29
Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More