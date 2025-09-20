Saudi Arabia committed to Lebanon’s stability, sources say

Sources told LBCI that in response to a question about Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem’s remarks on Saudi Arabia, the kingdom remains committed to Lebanon’s stability and prosperity.



They added that Saudi Arabia deals with Lebanon on a state-to-state basis.



The comments come a day after Hezbollah’s leader called for dialogue with Saudi Arabia, stressing that “Israel is the enemy” and suggesting that disagreements with Riyadh should be set aside. He also reiterated that the group's weapons are aimed at Israel, not Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, or any other country.