News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
North Korean leader boasts of 'invincible' ties with Russia amid talks of Putin visit
World News
2024-06-12 | 02:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
North Korean leader boasts of 'invincible' ties with Russia amid talks of Putin visit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said his country is an "invincible comrade-in-arms" with Russia in a message to President Vladimir Putin, state media KCNA said on Wednesday, amid speculation over Putin's impending visit to North Korea.
Marking Russia's National Day, Kim said his meeting with Putin at a Russian space launch facility last year elevated the ties of their "century-old strategic relationship".
The message came after Russia's Vedomosti newspaper on Monday reported Putin would visit North Korea and Vietnam in the coming weeks.
An official in Vietnam told Reuters the Vietnam trip was planned for June 19 and 20, but has not yet been confirmed. The Kremlin has said Russia wants to foster cooperation with North Korea "in all areas" but has not confirmed the date of the visit.
Russia's President Putin and North Korea's leader Kim meet in Amur region
Kim travelled to Russia's Far East last September, touring the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch centre, where Putin promised to help him build satellites.
Kim also lauded Russia for achieving results on its efforts to build a strong country despite by "suppressing and crushing all the challenges and sanctions and pressures of hostile forces."
Pyongyang and Moscow have increasingly stepped up diplomatic and security relations, hosting government, parliamentary and other delegations in recent months.
A group of North Korean officials in charge of public security was set to visit Russia this week.
Officials in Washington and Seoul have accused North Korea of shipping weapons to Russia to support its war against Ukraine in exchange for technological aid with its own nuclear and missile programs.
Reuters
World News
North Korea
Kim Jong Un
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Ties
Vietnam
Next
Ukrainian army downs five missiles and 24 Russian drones
Two Texas men jailed for conspiracy to sell Iranian oil to China
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:22
North Korean public security officials to visit Russia as ties grow
World News
05:22
North Korean public security officials to visit Russia as ties grow
0
World News
2024-06-10
Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam in coming weeks
World News
2024-06-10
Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam in coming weeks
0
World News
2024-06-01
Russia destroys Ukrainian energy facilities in five regions
World News
2024-06-01
Russia destroys Ukrainian energy facilities in five regions
0
World News
2024-06-01
South Korean defense minister: More evidence points to Russia-North Korea military cooperation
World News
2024-06-01
South Korean defense minister: More evidence points to Russia-North Korea military cooperation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:12
China slams 'nasty behavior' of Hong Kong activists after passport bans
World News
04:12
China slams 'nasty behavior' of Hong Kong activists after passport bans
0
World News
04:10
IEA sees 'major' oil supply surplus emerging by 2030
World News
04:10
IEA sees 'major' oil supply surplus emerging by 2030
0
World News
03:51
Germany's Uniper says awarded 13 billion euros for lost Russian gas
World News
03:51
Germany's Uniper says awarded 13 billion euros for lost Russian gas
0
World News
03:29
UN inquiry says 'immense' scale of Gaza killings amount to crime against humanity
World News
03:29
UN inquiry says 'immense' scale of Gaza killings amount to crime against humanity
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-01
IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus
Middle East News
2024-04-01
IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus
0
World News
2024-05-17
Russia announces capture of 12 villages in Kharkiv within a week
World News
2024-05-17
Russia announces capture of 12 villages in Kharkiv within a week
0
World News
2024-03-25
Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials
World News
2024-03-25
Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials
0
World News
2024-06-06
UN condemns public flogging punishments carried out by Taliban in Afghanistan
World News
2024-06-06
UN condemns public flogging punishments carried out by Taliban in Afghanistan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
2
Lebanon News
14:03
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
14:03
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
3
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
4
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
5
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:15
Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option
Lebanon News
05:15
Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
License problems: Lebanese government proposes fast-track solution for solar power project
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
License problems: Lebanese government proposes fast-track solution for solar power project
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29
Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29
Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More