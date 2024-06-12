Ukrainian army downs five missiles and 24 Russian drones

2024-06-12 | 03:03
Ukrainian army downs five missiles and 24 Russian drones
Ukrainian army downs five missiles and 24 Russian drones

 The Ukrainian army stated that it shot down five out of six missiles and 24 drones launched by Russia over six regions during an attack Tuesday evening.

Reuters

