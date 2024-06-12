Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky reports

2024-06-12 | 10:54
Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky reports
Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky reports

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that a Russian strike on his home town in southern Ukraine had left six people dead and wounded nearly a dozen more.

"A Russian missile attack on Kryvy Rig. At the moment, 11 people are wounded and 6 are dead," he said in a statement on social media.

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia

Strike

