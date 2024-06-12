Dozens injured in Armenia anti-government protest: AFP reports

World News
2024-06-12 | 13:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Dozens injured in Armenia anti-government protest: AFP reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Dozens injured in Armenia anti-government protest: AFP reports

Dozens of demonstrators were injured in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Wednesday after police fired stun grenades at an anti-government rally outside the parliament building, an AFP photographer witnessed.

Injured protesters were being transported to hospitals in ambulances, with some bearing injuries to their abdomen and legs, according to the AFP journalist.

AFP 


World News

Armenia

Demonstrators

Yerevan

LBCI Next
Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against OpenAI
UN adds Israel, Hamas, and Sudan rivals to list for killing children
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-27

Armenian police detain more than 130 protesters in Yerevan

LBCI
World News
2024-05-30

Three thousand people protest in Armenia to denounce Pashinyan's concession of land to Azerbaijan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28

Armenian Independence Day Marred by Political Protests

LBCI
World News
2024-05-25

Armenian PM's helicopter forced to make 'emergency landing' due to bad weather

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:24

G7 leaders approve unblocking $50 bn for Ukraine by end of 2024: France

LBCI
World News
14:18

US Fed maintains key lending rate unchanged

LBCI
World News
13:53

Zelensky reports discussing peace summit preparations with Saudi crown prince

LBCI
World News
11:59

Zelensky lands in Saudi Arabia on unannounced visit: State media reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-22

Haniyeh praises Raisi’s support: A call for continued Palestinian resistance and liberation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-13

Travel alert: Middle East Airlines shifts Sunday flights, maintains some: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28

The Power of Education: Lebanon's Battle for Academic Excellence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More