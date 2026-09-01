UK to unveil 'comprehensive' response to Israeli West Bank settlement plans in coming weeks

Britain will set out a "comprehensive" package of measures on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank in the coming weeks, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said on Tuesday.



Miliband told lawmakers that Israel's E1 ⁠settlement project would cut across land which the Palestinians seek for a state and "risks making a Palestinian state unviable."



"This government will not acquiesce in the destruction of the two-state solution," he said. "We will act and I will set out ⁠a comprehensive set of measures in the coming weeks."







Reuters