UK to unveil 'comprehensive' response to Israeli West Bank settlement plans in coming weeks

World News
01-09-2026 | 10:43
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UK to unveil &#39;comprehensive&#39; response to Israeli West Bank settlement plans in coming weeks
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UK to unveil 'comprehensive' response to Israeli West Bank settlement plans in coming weeks

Britain will set out a "comprehensive" package of measures on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank in the coming weeks, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said on Tuesday.

Miliband told lawmakers that Israel's E1 ⁠settlement project would cut across land which the Palestinians seek for a state and "risks making a Palestinian state unviable."

"This government will not acquiesce in the destruction of the two-state solution," he said. "We will act and I will set out ⁠a comprehensive set of measures in the coming weeks."



Reuters 
 

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