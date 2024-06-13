News
Houthis report targeting Greek-owned ship damaged in Red Sea
World News
2024-06-13 | 00:20
Houthis report targeting Greek-owned ship damaged in Red Sea
Iran-allied Houthi militants on Wednesday took responsibility for small watercraft and missile attacks that left a Greek-owned cargo ship taking on water and in need of rescue near Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah.
The Houthis said the Tutor coal carrier was seriously damaged and vulnerable to sinking after they targeted the vessel with an unmanned surface boat, drones and ballistic missiles.
"The impact of the (unmanned surface vessel) caused severe flooding and damage to the engine room," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said of the attack, which was the Houthis' first to use a boat successfully as a weapon.
The Houthis control Yemen's capital and most populous areas. They have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas. They have sunk one ship, seized another vessel, and killed three seafarers in another attack.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which acts as a conduit between ship operators and military and security forces, earlier on Wednesday said the Liberian-flagged Tutor was taking on water and not under command of the crew after sustaining damage in its engine room.
UKMTO said a small craft of white colour collided with the cargo ship's stern and that an "unknown airborne projectile" also struck the vessel.
"It was hit twice by air and by sea. There are no reports of injuries," a Greek ministry official said, on condition of anonymity. The Tutor was sailing to India when it was hit, that person said.
The vessel's manager was not immediately available for comment.
The Tutor loaded at the Port of Ust-Luga, Russia, on May 18 and discharged at Port Said, Egypt, on June 9, according to LSEG data. Its next scheduled destination was Aqaba, Jordan, according to that data.
The Houthi attacks have upended global trade by forcing ship owners to reroute vessels away from the vital Suez Canal shortcut, and drawn retaliatory US and British strikes since February.
On Wednesday, the Houthis said they also carried out two joint military operations with Islamic Resistance in Iraq, targeting sites in Israel's cities of Ashdod and Haifa. The latter group confirmed the operations.
Reuters
World News
Iran
Houthis
Greece
Yemen
Red Sea
