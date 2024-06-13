Spanish PM: Spanish patriot missile batteries will remain in Turkey

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday that the Spanish Patriot missile launcher will remain in Turkey despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeals to European governments to provide such defense systems to Kyiv.



Sanchez stated in a press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Madrid, "Despite being discussed in talks with the Ukrainian government, the Spanish government is committed to keeping the Patriot missile launcher in Turkey."



Reuters