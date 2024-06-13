South Africa's long-standing ruling party the ANC said Thursday it has agreed terms with several parties representing a majority of MPs to build a coalition government.



"We have reached a breakthrough on the common agreement that we need to work together," ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula told a news conference.



The coalition was to "gravitate to the center" and include the center-right Democratic Alliance (DA), the Zulu nationalist Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and several smaller outfits, he said.



AFP