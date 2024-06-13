South Africa's ANC strikes government deal with several parties

World News
2024-06-13 | 14:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
South Africa&#39;s ANC strikes government deal with several parties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
South Africa's ANC strikes government deal with several parties

South Africa's long-standing ruling party the ANC said Thursday it has agreed terms with several parties representing a majority of MPs to build a coalition government.

"We have reached a breakthrough on the common agreement that we need to work together," ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula told a news conference.

The coalition was to "gravitate to the center" and include the center-right Democratic Alliance (DA), the Zulu nationalist Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and several smaller outfits, he said.

AFP

World News

South Africa

Government

Parties

LBCI Next
French citizen returns to Paris after being held in Iran
Study documents high emissions resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:45

Swiss government's hit by cyberattack ahead of Ukraine peace summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Multiple parties are contributing to the obstruction of electing a president

LBCI
World News
2024-06-12

Dozens injured in Armenia anti-government protest: AFP reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-11

License problems: Lebanese government proposes fast-track solution for solar power project

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:49

Zelenskyy says US security deal 'bridge' to NATO membership

LBCI
World News
15:42

Zelenskyy says China's Xi told him he won't sell Russia weapons

LBCI
World News
15:35

Biden pledges not to commute son's sentence

LBCI
World News
15:27

UN Security Council demands end to 'siege' in Darfur city

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
World News
14:31

South Africa's ANC strikes government deal with several parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-05

Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:09

Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:09

Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border

LBCI
Middle East News
07:16

Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More