News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN Security Council demands end to 'siege' in Darfur city
World News
2024-06-13 | 15:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN Security Council demands end to 'siege' in Darfur city
The UN Security Council on Thursday demanded an end to the siege of Al-Fashir in Sudan's Darfur region, where fighting between government and paramilitary forces has provoked a humanitarian crisis.
The resolution, which was prepared by Britain and received 14 votes in favor with Russia abstaining, demands that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces "halt the siege of Al Fashir" and also calls for "an immediate halt to the fighting and for de-escalation in and around Al-Fashir."
AFP
World News
Sudan
United Nations
Security Council
Siege
Darfur
Next
G7 leaders to 'hopefully' seal deal on Ukraine funds Thursday: White House says
UN refugee agency says record 117 million people forcibly displaced in 2023
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-11
ICC prosecutor warns of war crimes committed in Darfur's al-Fashir, Sudan
World News
2024-06-11
ICC prosecutor warns of war crimes committed in Darfur's al-Fashir, Sudan
0
World News
2024-05-19
Britain: Violence in Darfur, Sudan, constitutes crimes against humanity
World News
2024-05-19
Britain: Violence in Darfur, Sudan, constitutes crimes against humanity
0
World News
2024-05-03
WFP: Violence shuts crucial aid corridor into Sudan's Darfur
World News
2024-05-03
WFP: Violence shuts crucial aid corridor into Sudan's Darfur
0
World News
2024-04-24
US urges armed parties in Sudan to cease attacks in North Darfur State
World News
2024-04-24
US urges armed parties in Sudan to cease attacks in North Darfur State
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:49
Zelenskyy says US security deal 'bridge' to NATO membership
World News
15:49
Zelenskyy says US security deal 'bridge' to NATO membership
0
World News
15:42
Zelenskyy says China's Xi told him he won't sell Russia weapons
World News
15:42
Zelenskyy says China's Xi told him he won't sell Russia weapons
0
World News
15:35
Biden pledges not to commute son's sentence
World News
15:35
Biden pledges not to commute son's sentence
0
World News
15:06
Biden, Zelenskyy sign landmark US-Ukraine security deal
World News
15:06
Biden, Zelenskyy sign landmark US-Ukraine security deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:24
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
14:24
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
0
World News
14:31
South Africa's ANC strikes government deal with several parties
World News
14:31
South Africa's ANC strikes government deal with several parties
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security
0
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
2
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
3
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
4
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
5
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
6
Lebanon News
14:24
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
14:24
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
7
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More