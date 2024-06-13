UN Security Council demands end to 'siege' in Darfur city

The UN Security Council on Thursday demanded an end to the siege of Al-Fashir in Sudan's Darfur region, where fighting between government and paramilitary forces has provoked a humanitarian crisis.



The resolution, which was prepared by Britain and received 14 votes in favor with Russia abstaining, demands that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces "halt the siege of Al Fashir" and also calls for "an immediate halt to the fighting and for de-escalation in and around Al-Fashir."



AFP