South Korea: Talks with US before Putin's possible visit to North Korea

World News
2024-06-14 | 00:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
South Korea: Talks with US before Putin&#39;s possible visit to North Korea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
South Korea: Talks with US before Putin's possible visit to North Korea

Senior officials of South Korea and the United States held an emergency phone call over a possible impending visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Friday.

South Korea's vice foreign minister, Kim Hong-kyun, in the phone call with US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, said that Putin's visit should not result in deeper military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, the ministry said.

Echoing Kim's concerns, Campbell pledged continued cooperation to tackle potential regional instability and challenges caused by the trip.

"While closely monitoring related developments, the two sides agreed to resolutely respond through airtight cooperation to North Korea's provocations against South Korea and actions that escalate tensions in the region," the ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, a senior official at Seoul's presidential office said Putin was expected to visit North Korea "in the coming days". Russia's Vedomosti newspaper on Monday reported Putin would visit North Korea and Vietnam in the coming weeks.

Civilian aircraft have been cleared from Pyongyang's airport and there are signs of preparations for a possible parade in the capital's Kim Il Sung Square, NK PRO, a Seoul-based website, reported this week, citing commercial satellite imagery.

When Sergei Shoigu, then Russia's defense minister, visited Pyongyang last year to jumpstart the two countries' warming ties, he accompanied Kim to a parade and saluted as North Korea's banned nuclear-tipped missiles rolled by.

Speaking at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington on Wednesday, Campbell said the United States has a very good understanding of what North Korea has provided Russia, which he said has had "a substantial impact on the battlefield."

Less clear, he said, is what Russia has provided North Korea.

"Hard currency? Is it energy? Is it capabilities that allow them to advance their nuclear or missile products? We don't know. But we're concerned by that and watching carefully," he said.

Reuters

World News

South Korea

United States

Vladimir Putin

North Korea

LBCI Next
On warships in Cuba, Russia says West is deaf to Moscow's diplomatic signals
Zelenskyy says US security deal 'bridge' to NATO membership
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-11

South Korea fires warning shots after North Korea soldiers briefly cross border

LBCI
World News
2024-06-09

South Korea to blast loudspeaker broadcasts after trash balloons from North Korea

LBCI
World News
2024-06-01

South Korea warns public of more balloons being sent from North Korea

LBCI
World News
2024-06-01

South Korean defense minister: More evidence points to Russia-North Korea military cooperation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:14

Ukrainian army shoots down 7 out of 14 missiles and drones launched by Russia

LBCI
World News
02:03

US fines Emirates $1.5 million for airspace violations

LBCI
World News
01:28

Russia downs 87 Ukrainian drones overnight

LBCI
World News
00:43

On warships in Cuba, Russia says West is deaf to Moscow's diplomatic signals

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:20

Flight carrying bodies of 45 Kuwait fire victims lands in India: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-10

Analyzing the 2024 EU election outcomes: Far-right surge and its implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21

Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation

LBCI
World News
2024-05-02

Israeli President: 'Hatred and anti-Semitism have contaminated' American universities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:09

Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
07:16

Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More