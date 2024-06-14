News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
South Korea: Talks with US before Putin's possible visit to North Korea
World News
2024-06-14 | 00:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
South Korea: Talks with US before Putin's possible visit to North Korea
Senior officials of South Korea and the United States held an emergency phone call over a possible impending visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Friday.
South Korea's vice foreign minister, Kim Hong-kyun, in the phone call with US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, said that Putin's visit should not result in deeper military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, the ministry said.
Echoing Kim's concerns, Campbell pledged continued cooperation to tackle potential regional instability and challenges caused by the trip.
"While closely monitoring related developments, the two sides agreed to resolutely respond through airtight cooperation to North Korea's provocations against South Korea and actions that escalate tensions in the region," the ministry said in a statement.
On Wednesday, a senior official at Seoul's presidential office said Putin was expected to visit North Korea "in the coming days". Russia's Vedomosti newspaper on Monday reported Putin would visit North Korea and Vietnam in the coming weeks.
Civilian aircraft have been cleared from Pyongyang's airport and there are signs of preparations for a possible parade in the capital's Kim Il Sung Square, NK PRO, a Seoul-based website, reported this week, citing commercial satellite imagery.
When Sergei Shoigu, then Russia's defense minister, visited Pyongyang last year to jumpstart the two countries' warming ties, he accompanied Kim to a parade and saluted as North Korea's banned nuclear-tipped missiles rolled by.
Speaking at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington on Wednesday, Campbell said the United States has a very good understanding of what North Korea has provided Russia, which he said has had "a substantial impact on the battlefield."
Less clear, he said, is what Russia has provided North Korea.
"Hard currency? Is it energy? Is it capabilities that allow them to advance their nuclear or missile products? We don't know. But we're concerned by that and watching carefully," he said.
Reuters
World News
South Korea
United States
Vladimir Putin
North Korea
Next
On warships in Cuba, Russia says West is deaf to Moscow's diplomatic signals
Zelenskyy says US security deal 'bridge' to NATO membership
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-11
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korea soldiers briefly cross border
World News
2024-06-11
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korea soldiers briefly cross border
0
World News
2024-06-09
South Korea to blast loudspeaker broadcasts after trash balloons from North Korea
World News
2024-06-09
South Korea to blast loudspeaker broadcasts after trash balloons from North Korea
0
World News
2024-06-01
South Korea warns public of more balloons being sent from North Korea
World News
2024-06-01
South Korea warns public of more balloons being sent from North Korea
0
World News
2024-06-01
South Korean defense minister: More evidence points to Russia-North Korea military cooperation
World News
2024-06-01
South Korean defense minister: More evidence points to Russia-North Korea military cooperation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:14
Ukrainian army shoots down 7 out of 14 missiles and drones launched by Russia
World News
03:14
Ukrainian army shoots down 7 out of 14 missiles and drones launched by Russia
0
World News
02:03
US fines Emirates $1.5 million for airspace violations
World News
02:03
US fines Emirates $1.5 million for airspace violations
0
World News
01:28
Russia downs 87 Ukrainian drones overnight
World News
01:28
Russia downs 87 Ukrainian drones overnight
0
World News
00:43
On warships in Cuba, Russia says West is deaf to Moscow's diplomatic signals
World News
00:43
On warships in Cuba, Russia says West is deaf to Moscow's diplomatic signals
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
01:20
Flight carrying bodies of 45 Kuwait fire victims lands in India: AFP
Middle East News
01:20
Flight carrying bodies of 45 Kuwait fire victims lands in India: AFP
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-10
Analyzing the 2024 EU election outcomes: Far-right surge and its implications
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-10
Analyzing the 2024 EU election outcomes: Far-right surge and its implications
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
0
World News
2024-05-02
Israeli President: 'Hatred and anti-Semitism have contaminated' American universities
World News
2024-05-02
Israeli President: 'Hatred and anti-Semitism have contaminated' American universities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
2
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
3
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
4
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
5
Lebanon News
14:24
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
14:24
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
6
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
8
Lebanon News
11:24
Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure
Lebanon News
11:24
Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More