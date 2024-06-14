Russia downs 87 Ukrainian drones overnight

2024-06-14 | 01:28
Russia downs 87 Ukrainian drones overnight
Russia downs 87 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russia said Friday it had downed 87 Ukrainian drones overnight, of which 70 had targeted the southern Rostov region that houses the headquarters of its military operation against Kyiv.

"During the night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack with drones ... was foiled," the defense ministry said, adding: "In all, 87 Ukrainian drones were shot down above Russian regions."

AFP

