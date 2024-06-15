China's Xi congratulates South Africa's Ramaphosa on re-election

2024-06-15 | 03:00
China&#39;s Xi congratulates South Africa&#39;s Ramaphosa on re-election
China's Xi congratulates South Africa's Ramaphosa on re-election

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election, state media said on Saturday.

"Xi Jinping sent a message congratulating Ramaphosa on his re-election as South African president," the official news agency Xinhua said in a brief report.

AFP

World News

China

Xi Jinping

South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Election

