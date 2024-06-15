Germany's Scholz says Putin trying to 'dictate' peace

2024-06-15 | 05:37
0min
Germany's Scholz says Putin trying to 'dictate' peace

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday Russian leader Vladimir Putin was trying to dictate the conditions for peace in Ukraine by offering to halt Moscow's offensive if Kyiv effectively surrenders.

"What we need is not a dictated peace but a just and equitable peace which takes into account Ukraine's (territorial) integrity and sovereignty," he told the public broadcaster ARD on the sidelines of a G7 summit in Italy.

