Ukraine energy minister says resigning over corruption scandal

Ukraine's Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk said Wednesday that she was resigning, shortly after President Volodymyr Zelensky called for her removal over a sweeping corruption scheme in the country's energy sector.



"I have submitted my resignation," Grynchuk said in a social media post, adding that she had not violated any laws.



Grynchuk is not known to have been charged in the case, which centres on allegations of $100 million in kickbacks, and has not been named by investigators or prosecutors as having profited from the scheme.



AFP