News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
20
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
20
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine energy minister says resigning over corruption scandal
World News
12-11-2025 | 10:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine energy minister says resigning over corruption scandal
Ukraine's Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk said Wednesday that she was resigning, shortly after President Volodymyr Zelensky called for her removal over a sweeping corruption scheme in the country's energy sector.
"I have submitted my resignation," Grynchuk said in a social media post, adding that she had not violated any laws.
Grynchuk is not known to have been charged in the case, which centres on allegations of $100 million in kickbacks, and has not been named by investigators or prosecutors as having profited from the scheme.
AFP
World News
energy
minister
resigning
corruption
scandal
Next
House vote likely Wednesday on ending US government shutdown
US Democratic president would re-enter Paris agreement 'without hesitation': Newsom at COP30
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:29
Zelensky calls to remove justice, energy ministers over corruption scandal
World News
09:29
Zelensky calls to remove justice, energy ministers over corruption scandal
0
World News
02:44
Ukraine justice minister suspended over corruption case: PM
World News
02:44
Ukraine justice minister suspended over corruption case: PM
0
World News
2025-10-09
Frontline Ukraine town urges residents to flee over Russia energy strikes
World News
2025-10-09
Frontline Ukraine town urges residents to flee over Russia energy strikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:29
Trump slams Democratic 'deflections' on Epstein
World News
14:29
Trump slams Democratic 'deflections' on Epstein
0
World News
11:15
India says Delhi blast a 'terrorist incident'
World News
11:15
India says Delhi blast a 'terrorist incident'
0
World News
09:29
Zelensky calls to remove justice, energy ministers over corruption scandal
World News
09:29
Zelensky calls to remove justice, energy ministers over corruption scandal
0
World News
07:33
Palestinian NGO cannot appeal UK court ruling over F-35 parts to Israel
World News
07:33
Palestinian NGO cannot appeal UK court ruling over F-35 parts to Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
0
Lebanon News
09:39
5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:39
5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus
Lebanon News
04:51
Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus
2
Lebanon News
09:39
5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:39
5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:18
Tripoli residents seek safety after earthquake; Civil Defense on alert
Lebanon News
06:18
Tripoli residents seek safety after earthquake; Civil Defense on alert
4
Lebanon News
04:01
Southern Lebanon sees Israeli military flights and mock strikes
Lebanon News
04:01
Southern Lebanon sees Israeli military flights and mock strikes
5
Lebanon News
02:07
Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend
Lebanon News
02:07
Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend
6
Lebanon News
07:17
Ceasefire committee convenes as Lebanon flags Israeli violations
Lebanon News
07:17
Ceasefire committee convenes as Lebanon flags Israeli violations
7
Lebanon News
07:28
Activity along the Blue Line: UNIFIL reports Israeli violations
Lebanon News
07:28
Activity along the Blue Line: UNIFIL reports Israeli violations
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More