Canada 'evaluating' relations with Israel after Qatar strikes
World News
10-09-2025 | 13:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Canada 'evaluating' relations with Israel after Qatar strikes
Canada said Wednesday it is reassessing its relationship with Israel in the wake of Israel's air strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar.
"We are evaluating the relationship with Israel," said Foreign Minister Anita Anand told reporters. "The attack yesterday on Qatar was one that was unacceptable. It was a violation of Qatari airspace."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Canada
Relations
Israel
Qatar
Strikes
Next
Poland shoots down drones in its airspace during Russia’s Ukraine attack
Macron names defense minister Sebastien Lecornu new PM: Presidency
Previous
