Canada 'evaluating' relations with Israel after Qatar strikes

10-09-2025 | 13:18
Canada 'evaluating' relations with Israel after Qatar strikes
Canada 'evaluating' relations with Israel after Qatar strikes

Canada said Wednesday it is reassessing its relationship with Israel in the wake of Israel's air strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar.

"We are evaluating the relationship with Israel," said Foreign Minister Anita Anand told reporters. "The attack yesterday on Qatar was one that was unacceptable. It was a violation of Qatari airspace."

AFP

