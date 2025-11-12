Zelensky calls to remove justice, energy ministers over corruption scandal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called on his justice and energy ministers to resign over a sweeping corruption scandal in the country's war-battered energy sector.



"The Minister of Justice and the Minister of Energy cannot remain in their positions," he posted on social media, adding that it was "absolutely unacceptable that there are still some (corruption) schemes in the energy sector" while Ukrainians are facing daily outages from Russian attacks.



AFP