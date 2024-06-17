Party of former South African President Zuma announces joining opposition in parliament

World News
2024-06-17 | 00:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Party of former South African President Zuma announces joining opposition in parliament
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Party of former South African President Zuma announces joining opposition in parliament

South Africa's uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party will join an alliance of smaller opposition parties in parliament in a bid to take on the African National Congress and Democratic Alliance-led coalition government, it said on Sunday.

The ANC and its largest rival, the white-led, pro-business Democratic Alliance, agreed on Friday to work together in a coalition it called "government of national unity", a step change after 30 years of ANC rule.

Former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto we Sizwe party came in a surprisingly strong third in the May 29 election which saw the ANC lose its majority. MK won 14.6% of the vote which translated into 58 seats in the 400-seat National Assembly.

However, MK lawmakers boycotted the first sitting of the National Assembly on Friday after filing a complaint at the country's top court alleging vote-rigging, which the court dismissed as without merit.

Reading a statement on behalf of Zuma, spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told reporters that the MK party will join the alliance called the "Progressive Caucus", which includes the Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the center-left United Democratic Movement.

This alliance commands close to 30% of the seats in the National Assembly, Ndhlela said, sitting next to Zuma - who had a cough but answered questions after the statement - and the leaders of several small parties.

Reuters

World News

South Africa

Parliament

Opposition

Former President

LBCI Next
Taiwan's Defense Minister says his country does not seek war with China
Zelenskyy says Western aid not enough to 'win' war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-15

China's Xi congratulates South Africa's Ramaphosa on re-election

LBCI
World News
2024-06-15

Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as South Africa's president

LBCI
World News
2024-06-13

South Africa's ANC strikes government deal with several parties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-12

Speaker Berri Pushes for Presidential Dialogue Despite Opposition Reluctance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:43

Five killed as Indian passenger and goods trains collide: police

LBCI
World News
01:18

Philippine military says China claims on South China Sea collision 'deceptive and misleading'

LBCI
World News
00:56

Indian passenger and goods trains collide: West Bengal chief minister

LBCI
World News
00:38

US ready to reopen oil reserves if prices rise again

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Price of gasoline increases by 11,000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-15

Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-14

Five Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack, security sources say

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-15

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:05

Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Michel Aji reveals to LBCI: Restaurant business is booming

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Hezbollah Rejects Negotiations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict: Insights on US Mediator Hochstein's Proposals

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Woman succumbs to injuries from Israeli airstrike on Kafra, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Patriarch Al-Rahi urges UN Resolutions' implementation, election of a President with integrity

LBCI
World News
10:12

Zelenskyy says Western aid not enough to 'win' war

LBCI
World News
04:55

Afghan Taliban government says to attend third round of UN-hosted Doha talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More