News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNHCR names British actor Theo James as global goodwill ambassador
World News
2024-06-17 | 10:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UNHCR names British actor Theo James as global goodwill ambassador
The United Nations refugee agency named British actor Theo James as a global goodwill ambassador on Monday.
James, who acted in television series "The Gentlemen" and "The White Lotus", has supported UNHCR since 2016, and has travelled to Greece, France and Jordan to meet asylum seekers and refugees, the agency said.
James said his own family's experience had "given me an understanding of the sacrifices and struggles that refugees face".
"During the Second World War, my grandfather was forced to flee on a small boat from Greece to Syria, and his courage and resilience has inspired me to help make a difference to the lives of displaced people," he said in a statement.
"... My grandfather was welcomed and offered shelter by the people of Syria, which enabled him to rebuild his life as a doctor and give something back. That is why it is important for me to stand in solidarity with refugees who have fled conflicts today and to help share their stories. They need our support now more than ever."
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said last week the number of people forcibly displaced stood at a record 117.3 million at the end of last year, and that this figure could rise without without global political changes.
"No one chooses to become a refugee. But we can all choose how to respond to people in need of sanctuary, whose lives depend upon it," James said.
Reuters
World News
Variety and Tech
United Nations
Theo James
Global Goodwill Ambassador
Next
Party of former South African President Zuma announces joining opposition in parliament
Zelenskyy says Western aid not enough to 'win' war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-16
US Ambassador to the United Nations visits the demilitarized zone between the Koreas
World News
2024-04-16
US Ambassador to the United Nations visits the demilitarized zone between the Koreas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
United Nations Security Council adopts ceasefire draft resolution in the Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
United Nations Security Council adopts ceasefire draft resolution in the Gaza Strip
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:29
NATO chief says West should 'impose a cost' on China for Russia support
World News
11:29
NATO chief says West should 'impose a cost' on China for Russia support
0
World News
09:11
Another tourist dies in Greece, others missing as heat toll increases
World News
09:11
Another tourist dies in Greece, others missing as heat toll increases
0
World News
09:00
Philippines says Chinese ships rammed, damaged its boats
World News
09:00
Philippines says Chinese ships rammed, damaged its boats
0
World News
08:46
Russian President Putin to visit North Korea on Tuesday, Wednesday: Kremlin
World News
08:46
Russian President Putin to visit North Korea on Tuesday, Wednesday: Kremlin
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-13
Russia conducted electronic missile launches during tactical nuclear drills
World News
2024-06-13
Russia conducted electronic missile launches during tactical nuclear drills
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07
UN agency: Unemployment nears 80% in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07
UN agency: Unemployment nears 80% in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
PA demands US 'immediate intervention' to halt Israeli invasion of Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
PA demands US 'immediate intervention' to halt Israeli invasion of Rafah
0
World News
03:31
Stoltenberg: NATO considers readiness with more nuclear weapons
World News
03:31
Stoltenberg: NATO considers readiness with more nuclear weapons
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:05
Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'
Lebanon News
00:05
Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'
2
Lebanon News
03:17
Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it
Lebanon News
03:17
Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it
3
Lebanon News
08:39
Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:39
Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Hezbollah Rejects Negotiations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict: Insights on US Mediator Hochstein's Proposals
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Hezbollah Rejects Negotiations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict: Insights on US Mediator Hochstein's Proposals
5
Lebanon News
05:12
Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025
Lebanon News
05:12
Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025
6
World News
00:38
US ready to reopen oil reserves if prices rise again
World News
00:38
US ready to reopen oil reserves if prices rise again
7
World News
03:31
Stoltenberg: NATO considers readiness with more nuclear weapons
World News
03:31
Stoltenberg: NATO considers readiness with more nuclear weapons
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,347
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,347
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More