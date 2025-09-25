Barrack says Washington supports Lebanon’s rebuilding efforts, peace push

Lebanon News
25-09-2025 | 03:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Barrack says Washington supports Lebanon’s rebuilding efforts, peace push
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Barrack says Washington supports Lebanon’s rebuilding efforts, peace push

U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack said Thursday that Washington continues to back Lebanon’s efforts to rebuild state institutions, secure peace with neighboring countries, and implement the ceasefire agreement signed in November 2024.

In a post on X, Barrack stressed that the agreement — which includes provisions for the disarmament of Hezbollah — remains a key step toward long-term stability.

Lebanon News

Tom Barrack

US

Lebanon

Peace

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
President Aoun calls on diaspora to back recovery efforts and shape country’s future
Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-22

US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah is rebuilding its strength, Lebanese government must disarm it

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-07

US envoy Tom Barrack praises Lebanon’s cabinet for ‘historic’ step toward sovereignty and peace

LBCI
World News
2025-08-19

China says 'supports' ongoing peace talks on Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

FM Rajji holds key meetings at UN: Discusses Lebanon’s security and regional ties with Armenia, Ireland, and Cyprus

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

President Aoun calls on diaspora to back recovery efforts and shape country’s future

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-15

Lebanese President begins official visit to Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-10

Environment Minister discusses Norway’s support and waste management plan for Akkar with UNOPS and World Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

President Aoun calls on diaspora to back recovery efforts and shape country’s future

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
15:27

Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:10

Politico: Trump pledged to Arab leaders he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More