Barrack says Washington supports Lebanon’s rebuilding efforts, peace push

U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack said Thursday that Washington continues to back Lebanon’s efforts to rebuild state institutions, secure peace with neighboring countries, and implement the ceasefire agreement signed in November 2024.



In a post on X, Barrack stressed that the agreement — which includes provisions for the disarmament of Hezbollah — remains a key step toward long-term stability.

The USA continues to support Lebanon’s endeavor to rebuild its own state, find peace with its neighbors, and continue its quest for resolution of its recently signed cessation of hostilities agreement in November of 2024, including the disarmament of Hizballah. — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) September 25, 2025