Pope Francis welcomes pilgrims celebrating canonization of seven new saints
World News
20-10-2025 | 07:52
Pope Francis welcomes pilgrims celebrating canonization of seven new saints
Pope Francis welcomed pilgrims Monday morning at the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican for the celebration marking the canonization of seven new saints.
In his address, the Pope urged the faithful to follow the example of the newly canonized, who lived lives of faith and love despite hardship, describing them as "beacons of hope for the Church."
He highlighted the witness of Armenian Bishop and martyr Ignatius Maloyan, the steadfastness of Saint Peter of Papua New Guinea, and the devotion of the new Venezuelan saints, along with all those being honored.
The Pope reminded the crowd that sainthood is a path open to everyone and encouraged pilgrims to return to their homelands with gratitude and a renewed desire to walk in the footsteps of the new saints.
World News
Pope Francis
Pilgrims
Celebration
Canonization
Saints
