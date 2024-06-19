Russia awaits US response to prisoner swap ideas

2024-06-19
Russia awaits US response to prisoner swap ideas
Russia awaits US response to prisoner swap ideas

Russia said Wednesday it was waiting for the United States to respond to its proposals for a prisoner swap, a week before US reporter Evan Gershkovich was set to face trial.

"The ball is in the court of the United States, we are waiting for them to respond to the ideas that were presented to them," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russia's state TASS news agency in an interview.

AFP

World News

Russia

United States

Prisoners

Swap

Proposals

