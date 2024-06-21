Charges dropped against pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University

World News
2024-06-21 | 00:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Charges dropped against pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Charges dropped against pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University

Dozens of pro-Palestinian student protesters arrested in April after occupying and barricading a building at Columbia University in New York City had all criminal charges against them dropped on Thursday, Manhattan prosecutors said at a court hearing.

The hearing at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse came seven weeks after Columbia administrators called in hundreds of armed and heavily armored police officers to the university's campus in a high-profile law-enforcement response that was broadcast live on national news channels.

Police arrested 46 protesters who had barricaded themselves inside Hamilton Hall, and cleared a weeks-old tent encampment on a nearby Columbia lawn that has inspired similar pro-Palestinian protests at universities around the world. 

At least nine of the 46 protesters arrested sustained injuries beyond minor scrapes and bruises, according to medical records, photographs shared by protesters, and interviews.

All 46 protesters, who were arrested on the night of April 30 about 20 hours after taking over the academic building, were initially charged with trespass in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

Stephen Millan, a prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney's office, told the court on Thursday his office would not prosecute 30 protesters who were Columbia students at the time of the arrest, nor two who were Columbia employees, citing prosecutorial discretion and lack of evidence.

A case against another student was dismissed earlier in the month.

Millan said protesters wore masks and covered surveillance cameras, and there was insufficient evidence to show that any individual defendant damaged property or injured anyone. No police officers were injured during the arrests, the prosecutor noted. 

None of the arrested students had any prior criminal history, and all were facing disciplinary proceedings, including suspensions and expulsions, by Columbia.

"All these matters are dismissed and sealed in the interest of justice," Judge Kevin McGrath announced in the courtroom where dozens of defendants and their supporters appeared with keffiyeh scarves around their shoulders. The scarves have become a symbol of the pro-Palestinian movement.

Prosecutors declined to outright drop trespass charges against 13 other people arrested inside Hamilton Hall that night. Two of the 13 were also Columbia students, while the other 11 had no current affiliation with the school, although most were alumni.

The district attorney's office proposed the 13 accept an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal, a provision in New York law that if accepted means the case against a defendant will be dropped and sealed in six months if they are not arrested for another offense in the interim.

All 13 rejected the offer through their lawyers, who are seeking to have those cases dismissed. The 13 are due to return to court on July 25, by which date prosecutors must decide if they are willing to proceed to a trial over the trespass charges. Another arrested protester accepted the offer earlier in June.

Prosecutors said they were seeking to prosecute only one of the 46 protesters arrested that night. James Carlson, who is not affiliated with Columbia, is charged with criminal mischief and arson for setting an Israeli flag alight prior to the takeover and for damaging a police surveillance camera in jail.

Carlson, who appeared in court with his attorney, didn’t comment on the charges other than his lawyer saying they planned to challenge the prosecution.

A Columbia spokesperson declined to comment on Thursday's developments in court.

Reuters

World News

Columbia

University

Students

Charges

Pro-Palestinian

Gaza

Israel

War

LBCI Next
Pentagon: Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons in Russia not limited to near Kharkiv
Seoul military says fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers cross border again
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-30

Pro-Palestinian Students Refuse to Evacuate Their Tents at Columbia University

LBCI
World News
2024-04-26

Students block Paris' Sciences Po University over Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19

Human Rights Commission: Israel may have violated laws of war in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-06-18

UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:39

EU confirms launch of Ukraine, Moldova membership talks Tuesday

LBCI
World News
04:16

One killed after Thursday's tax protests in Kenyan capital

LBCI
World News
03:16

South Korea summons Russian ambassador over treaty with North Korea

LBCI
World News
00:44

White House deeply disappointed over Netanyahu's criticisms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

Kremlin says Ukraine summit produced 'zero' results

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17

Armenia recognizes State of Palestine

LBCI
World News
2024-06-07

Zelenskyy to French lawmakers: Europe 'no longer enjoys peace'

LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

Indian passenger and goods trains collide: West Bengal chief minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:13

Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More