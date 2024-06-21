News
White House deeply disappointed over Netanyahu's criticisms
World News
2024-06-21 | 00:44
White House deeply disappointed over Netanyahu's criticisms
The White House expressed deep disappointment over criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the United States on Thursday amid tensions between the two allies over Israel's war in Gaza.
The White House response came as national security adviser Jake Sullivan held meetings with Netanyahu's top two aides to discuss the Gaza conflict and other issues. Similar talks were expected between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Israelis.
Netanyahu on Tuesday issued an English-language video in which he said Blinken had assured him that the Biden administration was working to lift restrictions on arms deliveries to Israel, an exchange the top US diplomat declined to confirm.
In a rare account of normally private diplomatic conversations, Netanyahu also said he told Blinken that it was "inconceivable" that in the past few months Washington was withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby addressed the comments in a briefing with reporters, saying the US had directly expressed displeasure to Israel.
"I think we've made it abundantly clear to our Israeli counterparts through various vehicles our deep disappointment in the statements expressed in that video and our concerns over the accuracy in the statements made," Kirby said.
"The idea that we had somehow stopped helping Israel with their self-defense needs is absolutely not accurate," he said.
Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Ron Dermer, Israel's minister for strategic affairs, spoke with Sullivan as a larger, more formal "strategic dialogue" meeting was being rescheduled, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Blinken said weapons shipments - with the exception of one with large bombs - were moving as usual given Israel faced security threats beyond Gaza, including from Hezbollah and Iran. He declined to comment on his private exchange with Netanyahu during a news conference on Tuesday.
"There is one shipment of high payload munitions that we have put under review, and that remains under review. That's not a bottleneck. That's a policy review," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
Reuters
World News
White House
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Israel
War
Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:29
Blinken, White House advisor to meet Israeli officials over Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:29
Blinken, White House advisor to meet Israeli officials over Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19
Human Rights Commission: Israel may have violated laws of war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19
Human Rights Commission: Israel may have violated laws of war in Gaza
0
World News
2024-06-18
UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters
World News
2024-06-18
UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11
Israeli official says proposal regarding Gaza enables Israel to achieve war objectives
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11
Israeli official says proposal regarding Gaza enables Israel to achieve war objectives
World News
05:39
EU confirms launch of Ukraine, Moldova membership talks Tuesday
World News
05:39
EU confirms launch of Ukraine, Moldova membership talks Tuesday
0
World News
04:16
One killed after Thursday's tax protests in Kenyan capital
World News
04:16
One killed after Thursday's tax protests in Kenyan capital
0
World News
03:16
South Korea summons Russian ambassador over treaty with North Korea
World News
03:16
South Korea summons Russian ambassador over treaty with North Korea
0
World News
00:36
South Korea, US condemn treaty between North Korea and Russia
World News
00:36
South Korea, US condemn treaty between North Korea and Russia
0
World News
2024-06-17
Kremlin says Ukraine summit produced 'zero' results
World News
2024-06-17
Kremlin says Ukraine summit produced 'zero' results
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Armenia recognizes State of Palestine
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Armenia recognizes State of Palestine
0
World News
2024-06-07
Zelenskyy to French lawmakers: Europe 'no longer enjoys peace'
World News
2024-06-07
Zelenskyy to French lawmakers: Europe 'no longer enjoys peace'
0
World News
2024-06-17
Indian passenger and goods trains collide: West Bengal chief minister
World News
2024-06-17
Indian passenger and goods trains collide: West Bengal chief minister
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
13:15
Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN
Lebanon News
13:15
Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN
2
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north
6
Lebanon News
16:03
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
Lebanon News
16:03
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
7
Lebanon News
12:05
David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM
Lebanon News
12:05
David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM
8
Lebanon News
01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
Lebanon News
01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
