A protester was killed after mass protests against proposed tax hikes in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, Amnesty International said on Friday.



"One demonstrator was shot yesterday in the CBD (central business district) as he was trying to run away from the police," Mathias Kinyoda, spokesperson for Amnesty International Kenya, told AFP, while the Independent Policing Oversight Authority confirmed one man had died and an investigation had been launched.



AFP