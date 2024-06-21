News
Kenyan protesters call for national strike on June 25
World News
2024-06-21 | 07:59
Kenyan protesters call for national strike on June 25
Kenyan protesters called Friday for a national strike on June 25 to oppose proposed tax hikes, following this week's mass demonstrations led by mostly young people across the country.
"Tuesday 25th June: #OccupyParliament and Total Shutdown Kenya. A national strike," read a poster shared widely online by protesters, adding that "Gen Z are granting all hard-working Kenyans a day off. Parents keep your children at home in solidarity."
AFP
World News
Kenya
Protests
Parliament
Shutdown
0
World News
04:16
One killed after Thursday's tax protests in Kenyan capital
World News
04:16
One killed after Thursday's tax protests in Kenyan capital
0
World News
2024-06-17
Party of former South African President Zuma announces joining opposition in parliament
World News
2024-06-17
Party of former South African President Zuma announces joining opposition in parliament
0
Middle East News
2024-06-11
Angry scenes as Israel's parliament votes on conscription law
Middle East News
2024-06-11
Angry scenes as Israel's parliament votes on conscription law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-10
Macron's high-stakes gamble: Parliament dissolved after far-right's leading victory
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-10
Macron's high-stakes gamble: Parliament dissolved after far-right's leading victory
0
World News
11:06
Putin says Russia will develop its nuclear arsenal to preserve global balance of power
World News
11:06
Putin says Russia will develop its nuclear arsenal to preserve global balance of power
0
World News
09:19
Russian, Ukrainian among 3 arrested on spying charges: German prosecutors
World News
09:19
Russian, Ukrainian among 3 arrested on spying charges: German prosecutors
0
World News
08:40
Russia tells US: We need to talk, but Ukraine must be on agenda
World News
08:40
Russia tells US: We need to talk, but Ukraine must be on agenda
0
World News
07:49
Zelenskyy hails start of EU membership talks next week
World News
07:49
Zelenskyy hails start of EU membership talks next week
0
Lebanon News
01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
Lebanon News
01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
0
Lebanon News
11:24
Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel
Lebanon News
11:24
Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel
0
Lebanon News
11:45
UN chief: Lebanon cannot become another Gaza
Lebanon News
11:45
UN chief: Lebanon cannot become another Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-16
AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
2024-04-16
AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
13:15
Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN
Lebanon News
13:15
Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
Lebanon News
01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
4
Lebanon News
16:03
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
Lebanon News
16:03
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus
6
Lebanon News
04:10
MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power
Lebanon News
04:10
MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north
8
Lebanon News
12:05
David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM
Lebanon News
12:05
David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM
