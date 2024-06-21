Kenyan protesters call for national strike on June 25

Kenyan protesters called Friday for a national strike on June 25 to oppose proposed tax hikes, following this week's mass demonstrations led by mostly young people across the country.



"Tuesday 25th June: #OccupyParliament and Total Shutdown Kenya. A national strike," read a poster shared widely online by protesters, adding that "Gen Z are granting all hard-working Kenyans a day off. Parents keep your children at home in solidarity."



AFP