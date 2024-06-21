Kenyan protesters call for national strike on June 25

World News
2024-06-21 | 07:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kenyan protesters call for national strike on June 25
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kenyan protesters call for national strike on June 25

Kenyan protesters called Friday for a national strike on June 25 to oppose proposed tax hikes, following this week's mass demonstrations led by mostly young people across the country.

"Tuesday 25th June: #OccupyParliament and Total Shutdown Kenya. A national strike," read a poster shared widely online by protesters, adding that "Gen Z are granting all hard-working Kenyans a day off. Parents keep your children at home in solidarity."

AFP

World News

Kenya

Protests

Parliament

Shutdown

LBCI Next
Russia tells US: We need to talk, but Ukraine must be on agenda
Zelenskyy hails start of EU membership talks next week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:16

One killed after Thursday's tax protests in Kenyan capital

LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

Party of former South African President Zuma announces joining opposition in parliament

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-11

Angry scenes as Israel's parliament votes on conscription law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-10

Macron's high-stakes gamble: Parliament dissolved after far-right's leading victory

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:06

Putin says Russia will develop its nuclear arsenal to preserve global balance of power

LBCI
World News
09:19

Russian, Ukrainian among 3 arrested on spying charges: German prosecutors

LBCI
World News
08:40

Russia tells US: We need to talk, but Ukraine must be on agenda

LBCI
World News
07:49

Zelenskyy hails start of EU membership talks next week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:13

Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

UN chief: Lebanon cannot become another Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-16

AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:13

Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More