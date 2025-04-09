Israel's defense minister says troops seizing 'large areas' in Gaza, expanding buffer zones

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-04-2025 | 14:05
Israel's defense minister says troops seizing 'large areas' in Gaza, expanding buffer zones
Israel's defense minister says troops seizing 'large areas' in Gaza, expanding buffer zones

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that the army was seizing large areas in Gaza and incorporating them into buffer zones cleared of their inhabitants in a bid to force Hamas to release hostages.

"Large areas are being seized and added to Israel's security zones, leaving Gaza smaller and more isolated," Katz said during a visit to the newly announced Morag Corridor bisecting Gaza between the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Defense

Minister

Troops

Gaza

Buffer Zone

