Merchant vessel registers explosion in its vicinity off Yemen's Aden

World News
2024-06-22 | 00:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Merchant vessel registers explosion in its vicinity off Yemen&#39;s Aden
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Merchant vessel registers explosion in its vicinity off Yemen's Aden

A merchant vessel reported an explosion in its vicinity 126 nautical miles east of Yemen's port city of Aden, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said late on Friday.

"The crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," UKMTO said in an advisory note, without identifying the vessel.

The Yemeni militant Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in the key waterway since November in what it says is solidarity with Palestinian militants in Gaza.

In over 70 attacks, the group has sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.

Reuters
 
 
 

World News

Explosion

Yemen

Aden

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations

UKMTO

LBCI Next
US aircraft carrier reaches South Korea for military drills
Diplomacy or defense: US pushes for diplomacy as Israel prepares for potential northern escalation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-13

UKMTO: Fire erupts on vessel east of Yemen's Aden after being hit by unknown projectiles

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-09

UKMTO: Ship hit by unknown projectile southwest of Aden, Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-09

Two vessels catch fire after missile strikes off Yemen's Aden, UKMTO reports

LBCI
World News
2024-04-25

Loud sound heard and smoke seen in sea southwest of Yemeni port of Aden, UKMTO reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:24

Rocket carrying French-Chinese satellite lifts off in China: AFP reports

LBCI
World News
02:53

NASA holds Boeing Starliner's return for more technical checks

LBCI
World News
01:57

US sanctions Russia's AO Kaspersky Lab executives over cyber risks

LBCI
World News
01:32

Ukraine downs missiles, drones launched by Russia in new attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis

LBCI
Middle East News
12:33

Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions

LBCI
World News
2024-05-22

Poland states it supports two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians

LBCI
World News
2024-05-18

Slovak Prime Minister Fico stable but in serious condition

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Land reclamation in Damour: Lebanese Army reclaims land from Palestinian faction

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
12:33

Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Kuwait advises citizens against travel to Lebanon amid security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

MP George Okais to LBCI: March 8 Alliance hinders presidential election sessions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56

Israel summons Armenia envoy over Palestine recognition

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More