NASA holds Boeing Starliner's return for more technical checks

World News
2024-06-22 | 02:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
NASA holds Boeing Starliner&#39;s return for more technical checks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
NASA holds Boeing Starliner's return for more technical checks

NASA has further postponed the Boeing Starliner's return to Earth from the International Space Station with its first crew of astronauts, to allow more time for review of technical issues encountered, the agency said on Friday.

It did not set a new date, raising questions about the timing of the return of the two astronauts on Boeing's first crewed mission, which had initially been set for June 26, itself a pushback from the first potential date of June 14.

"Mission managers are evaluating future return opportunities following the station’s two planned spacewalks on June 24 and July 2," NASA said in a statement.

The US astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, lifted off on June 5 as a final demonstration to obtain routine flight certification from NASA.

The crewed test of the spacecraft, test-flown to space two times since 2019 without humans on board, has encountered five failures of its 28 maneuvering thrusters, five leaks of helium gas meant to pressurize those thrusters, and a slow-moving propellant valve that signalled unfixed past issues.

NASA wants Starliner to become a second US spacecraft capable of ferrying astronauts with the ISS, alongside SpaceX's Crew Dragon, its primary ride since 2020.

Reuters
 

World News

Variety and Tech

NASA

Boeing Starliner

International Space Station

Astronauts

LBCI Next
Rocket carrying French-Chinese satellite lifts off in China: AFP reports
US sanctions Russia's AO Kaspersky Lab executives over cyber risks
LBCI Previous
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:24

Rocket carrying French-Chinese satellite lifts off in China: AFP reports

LBCI
World News
01:57

US sanctions Russia's AO Kaspersky Lab executives over cyber risks

LBCI
World News
01:32

Ukraine downs missiles, drones launched by Russia in new attack

LBCI
World News
01:00

Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure: Energy ministry says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-18

General Aoun invited to France for military support meeting

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:37

Director of Media Office in Gaza: At least 42 killed in Israeli attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
05:42

Jordan's police reports discovering explosives in residential apartment

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

False reports claim European and Western countries withdraw ambassadors from Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Land reclamation in Damour: Lebanese Army reclaims land from Palestinian faction

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
12:33

Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

False reports claim European and Western countries withdraw ambassadors from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Kuwait advises citizens against travel to Lebanon amid security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Vehicle targeted in Western Beqaa: Photo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

UNIFIL monitors situation amid continuous attacks on sites and vehicles, Deputy Spokesperson says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More