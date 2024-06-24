Aerospace giant Airbus cuts 2024 aircraft deliver target, books 900-mn-euro charge

2024-06-24 | 13:46
Aerospace giant Airbus cuts 2024 aircraft deliver target, books 900-mn-euro charge
Aerospace giant Airbus cuts 2024 aircraft deliver target, books 900-mn-euro charge

European aerospace giant Airbus said Monday it would deliver fewer aircraft than previously planned in 2024 due to supply chain problems.

It also announced it would book a charge of 900 million euros ($965 million) for its satellite business.

AFP
 

World News

Aerospace

Airbus

Aircraft

