Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Aerospace giant Airbus cuts 2024 aircraft deliver target, books 900-mn-euro charge
World News
2024-06-24 | 13:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Aerospace giant Airbus cuts 2024 aircraft deliver target, books 900-mn-euro charge
European aerospace giant Airbus said Monday it would deliver fewer aircraft than previously planned in 2024 due to supply chain problems.
It also announced it would book a charge of 900 million euros ($965 million) for its satellite business.
AFP
World News
Aerospace
Airbus
Aircraft
