Kenya police kill protester near parliament: Rights group says
World News
2024-06-25 | 08:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kenya police kill protester near parliament: Rights group says
Kenyan police shot dead a protester near the parliament Tuesday, a rights watchdog said, as demonstrators angry over proposed tax hikes breached barricades and entered the parliamentary complex, where a fire erupted.
"Police have shot four protesters, as witnessed by KHRC, killing one. We strongly condemn the police killing," the Kenya Human Rights Commission said on X.
AFP journalists saw three bodies lying on the ground near the complex, where police fired live rounds and left "many wounded", according to Amnesty International Kenya.
AFP
World News
Kenya
Police
Protesters
