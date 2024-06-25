Gallant tells Blinken Israel prefers diplomatic solution to Hezbollah conflict, State Dept. states

World News
2024-06-25 | 14:24
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Gallant tells Blinken Israel prefers diplomatic solution to Hezbollah conflict, State Dept. states
Gallant tells Blinken Israel prefers diplomatic solution to Hezbollah conflict, State Dept. states

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday that Israel would prefer a diplomatic resolution to the conflict with Hezbollah, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

Shelling on Israel's northern border has led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from areas on both sides of the border, and has escalated in recent weeks, leading to fears of an all-out conflict.

Reuters
 

