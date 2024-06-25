African Union communicates 'deep concern' over deadly Kenya violence: Statement

The head of the African Union Commission on Tuesday expressed "deep concern" after anti-tax protests in Kenya turned deadly, urging the country to "exercise calm and refrain from further violence."



Moussa Faki Mahamat in a statement shared his "deep concern (over) the outbreaks of violence following public protests, which has resulted in loss of life and damage to property," after police fired live rounds at crowds that later stormed and ransacked Kenya's parliament.



AFP