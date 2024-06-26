Australian PM says 'very pleased' by end to Assange 'saga'

2024-06-26 | 01:05
Australian PM says 'very pleased' by end to Assange 'saga'
Australian PM says 'very pleased' by end to Assange 'saga'

Australia's prime minister said Wednesday he was "very pleased" by a plea deal that ended WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's long legal "saga", allowing him to return home a free man.

"I am very pleased that on this occasion, this has been a successful outcome that I believe overwhelmingly Australians did want to see," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told parliament in Canberra.

AFP

World News

Anthony Albanese

Australia

Julian Assange

Wikileaks

United States

