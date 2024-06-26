ICC convicts Timbuktu jihad police chief of war crimes

2024-06-26 | 08:27
ICC convicts Timbuktu jihad police chief of war crimes
ICC convicts Timbuktu jihad police chief of war crimes

The International Criminal Court on Wednesday convicted a jihadist police chief of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during a reign of terror in the fabled Malian city of Timbuktu.

Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, 46, was found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including torture and outrages upon personal dignity, committed between April 2012 and January 2013.

