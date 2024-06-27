Kenyan police fired tear gas at small groups of demonstrators in the capital Nairobi on Thursday, AFP journalists saw, a day after the government agreed to scrap contentious tax hikes following deadly protests.



Dozens of protesters made their way to Nairobi's central business district, with police in anti-riot gear blocking access along roads leading to State House -- President William Ruto's office -- and parliament, according to AFP journalists on the scene.



