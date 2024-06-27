Kenya's police fire tear gas at protesters in Nairobi: AFP journalists

2024-06-27 | 06:26
Kenya&#39;s police fire tear gas at protesters in Nairobi: AFP journalists
Kenya's police fire tear gas at protesters in Nairobi: AFP journalists

Kenyan police fired tear gas at small groups of demonstrators in the capital Nairobi on Thursday, AFP journalists saw, a day after the government agreed to scrap contentious tax hikes following deadly protests.

Dozens of protesters made their way to Nairobi's central business district, with police in anti-riot gear blocking access along roads leading to State House -- President William Ruto's office -- and parliament, according to AFP journalists on the scene.

AFP 
 

World News

Kenya

Police

Demonstrators

Nairobi

Protests

