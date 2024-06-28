Russian shelling kills four in east Ukraine town

Russian shelling killed four people and injured three others including an eight-year-old child in the east Ukrainian town of New York on Friday, regional prosecutors said.



A Russian shell destroyed the "entrance of a 5-storey building, killing four civilians aged 43 to 76. A 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured," the Donetsk region prosecutor's office said. A separate munition strike wounded a 45-year-old man.



AFP