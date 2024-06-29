Von der Leyen: European companies signing more than $42 bln worth of deals in Egypt

2024-06-29 | 05:51
Von der Leyen: European companies signing more than $42 bln worth of deals in Egypt
Von der Leyen: European companies signing more than $42 bln worth of deals in Egypt

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday that European companies were signing more than 20 new deals or MOUs worth a total of more than 40 billion euros ($42.85 billion) at the Egypt-EU Investment Conference.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

European Commission

Ursula Von Der Leyen

Europe

Egypt

