Two dead, one missing after Swiss landslide, police says

2024-06-30 | 04:35
Two dead, one missing after Swiss landslide, police says

Two people have died and a third is missing after torrential rains triggered a landslide in southeastern Switzerland, police said on Sunday.

"The bodies of two people were found by rescuers in connection with the landslide in the Fontana region," police in the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino said in a statement.

AFP
 

World News

Switzerland

Rain

Landslide

Police

