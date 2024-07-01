News
North Korea missile launch may have failed and fallen inland
World News
2024-07-01 | 00:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
North Korea missile launch may have failed and fallen inland
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles on Monday and the second may have failed and blown up during an irregular flight, possibly raining debris inland, South Korea's military said.
South Korea was still analyzing the launch and did not immediately have confirmation whether there were any casualties or damage to North Korean property, military spokesperson Lee Sung-joon told a briefing.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier said the North fired a short-range ballistic missile that flew about 600 km (373 miles) and a second ballistic missile that flew about 120 km, both from an area near the west coast.
Both were fired towards the northeast, it said.
The trajectory means the second may have fallen in an area close to the North's capital, Pyongyang, but Lee said the military was unable to comment further.
South Korea has said it watches the North's missile launches from the preparations stage and tracks the projectile in flight.
"We strongly condemn North Korea's missile launch as a provocation that seriously threatens peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, adding it shared information on the missiles with US and Japanese authorities.
Reuters
World News
North Korea
Missile
Launch
Military
Failure
